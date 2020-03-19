Finley retires after nearly four decades with Goodfield business

ONTO THE NEXT CHAPTER

CALLING IT A CAREER - Randy Finley retired nearly three months ago after 38 years of service with Hohulin Fence in Goodfield (Photo provided).

GOODFIELD - In today’s world, it’s unusual for a person to stay with one company for decades. But that’s the way it was for Randy Finley, who retired at the end of December after 38 long and satisfying years with Hohulin Fence. As he looks back over his years with the company, he is grateful and humbled by the trajectory of his career. “I just see God’s hand in this whole thing,” he said.

He began at Hohulin after he was laid off from Caterpillar in 1982. “I got laid off on a Friday and went to work for Hohulin’s the following week,” he recalled. He worked in the yard, filling orders and loading and unloading trucks.

Finley has seen the company grow and change over the years. A company rich in history, it was started over a century ago by Sam, Tim and John Hohulin, the sons of a German immigrant. They sold their first fencing order in 1897 for a grand total of $26.90. 

