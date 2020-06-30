Five things to know about Carle’s acquisition of Advocate facilities

The same insurance plans will be accepted with a few exceptions. According to Kannady, Carle's goal is to make sure there are no gaps in care and create a seamless transition for patients' insurance coverage.

"The majority of our existing insurance plans will remain in place with a few exceptions," she said. "Patients can check Carle's website for further details or contact their insurance carrier directly with questions about benefits and in-network coverage."

More services are coming

Expanded services will be available.

"Joining Carle will provide an opportunity to expand the types of services offered in our community," Kannaday said. "We have a number of new physicians who will join our medical team, including two primary care physicians in Eureka, one in El Paso and one in Fairbury. In addition, a new physical medicine and rehabilitation physician will oversee our acute rehabilitation unit at BroMenn."

Community partnerships continue

"Our long tradition of community involvement will continue," she said. "We know that Carle is dedicated to education and innovation and is a great partner with the University of Illinois.