Five things to know about Carle’s acquisition of Advocate facilities

EUREKA - Advocate Eureka Hospital, Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and their affiliated medical sites in Central Illinois have been acquired by Urbana-based Carle Health.
With state and federal approvals finalized, Carle's $190 million acquisition of the two hospitals and other area Advocate facilities from Advocate Aurora Health were to take effect this past Wednesday.
Carle and Advocate Aurora Health, based in Downers Grove and Milwaukee, Wis., announced acquisition plans in January after they were approved by both hospital systems' governing boards.
Colleen Kannaday will stay on as president of both hospitals. She was asked Monday to describe five things that she wants people to know about the transition. Here are her responds:
Staff will remain
"Those caring for you today will be caring for you tomorrow," Kannaday said.
The Advocate system's 2,000 team members and physicians joined Carle Health this past week.
"Our staff will retain all of the tools they need to provide the high level of safe, quality care you have come to trust and expect from our sites of care," Kannaday said.
Most insurance coverage will not change
The same insurance plans will be accepted with a few exceptions. According to Kannady, Carle's goal is to make sure there are no gaps in care and create a seamless transition for patients' insurance coverage.
"The majority of our existing insurance plans will remain in place with a few exceptions," she said. "Patients can check Carle's website for further details or contact their insurance carrier directly with questions about benefits and in-network coverage."
More services are coming
Expanded services will be available.
"Joining Carle will provide an opportunity to expand the types of services offered in our community," Kannaday said. "We have a number of new physicians who will join our medical team, including two primary care physicians in Eureka, one in El Paso and one in Fairbury. In addition, a new physical medicine and rehabilitation physician will oversee our acute rehabilitation unit at BroMenn."
Community partnerships continue
"Our long tradition of community involvement will continue," she said. "We know that Carle is dedicated to education and innovation and is a great partner with the University of Illinois.
"In addition, we are excited to strengthen our relationships with ISU (Illinois State University), IWU (Illinois Wesleyan University) and Eureka College with the resources we will have as a part of Carle Health. In fact, we are already having discussions with each of those schools about how we can collaborate on student health needs heading into the fall semester as COVID-19 continues to be an evolving situation."
Get ready to see red
Red will be the new purple. "We will 'paint the town red,’' so to speak, as you can expect to see all of our signage change over the next few weeks to match Carle's iconic branding," Kannaday said.
