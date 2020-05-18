Flood warning issued for Mackinaw River

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CONGERVILLE - The flood warning issued Sunday night for the Mackinaw River near Congerville by the National Weather Service office in Lincoln has been extended to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. It affects McLean, Tazewell and Woodford Counties.

The NWS reported the river stage was 9.3 feet as of Sunday at 7:45 p.m. Flood stage is 13 feet. The river is expected to crest to near 13.2 feet Monday afternoon before falling below flood stage during the evening.

Sunday's heavy rains were felt throughout Central Illinois. The McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported several roads throughout the county were flooded.

"Some are officially closed with barricades, some are not," officials reported on social media Sunday evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect Sunday afternoon and evening for much of Central Illinois that included McLean and DeWitt Counties. No severe weather was reported in the immediate area from that watch.

The NWS reported a line of thunderstorms had produced at least one tornado south of Decatur around 4:25 p.m. Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Scattered showers are forecast to remain in the area through Tuesday, with a 40% chance Monday, 30% Monday night and 50% chance Tuesday, according to NWS. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Monday and upper 60s Tuesday. Warmer weather looks to be on the way, as upper 70s are forecast for Friday with lower 80s Saturday and Sunday.

