Flooding a familiar theme for south edge of Roanoke

“I do not know what can be done about the flooding,” said Curt Fehr, who added the village had tried to widen the creek after the flooding in ‘13, but there was just too much rain.

Too much rain

According to James Auten, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Lincoln, anywhere from six to eight inches of rain fell across a large area that included all or part of northwest McLean, Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties.

“There were several waves of heavy thunderstorms over that area (Wednesday) afternoon and evening,” Auten said. “They were very close in succession and each was producing upwards of two inches of rain. … It just inundated that whole area very quickly in a short amount of time.”

Village Board President Mike Smith indicated that there is no fix for the creek that the community can implement alone. He added the village attempts to keep water flowing freely in the creek by keeping brush and trees trimmed back, maintenance that last occurred in fiscal year of ‘18.