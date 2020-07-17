Flooding a familiar theme for south edge of Roanoke

ROANOKE – As Tom Fehr worked to clear thick brown mud out of his welding shop on Thursday, he could point to evidence that the same thing has been happening for nearly a century.
“We’ve got all the historic floods marked on a door frame inside the shop,” said Fehr, one of the brothers who are descendants of the founder of B.J. Fehr Inc.
He was among residents cleaning up after heavy rains caused major flooding in the village Wednesday night. At least five area departments worked to rescue people from the rising waters. According to Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Mike Collier, people were rescued from six homes and six to eight units in an apartment building.
By mid-morning Thursday, much of the water had receded, which left behind a muddy mess for residents and business owners.
Fehr, who is a spotter for the Weather Channel, noted the welding shop almost always floods when Panther Creek spills out of its banks. He pointed to a line of dirt on the wall and said the crest from Wednesday night’s flooding measured 63 inches.
By comparison, the flood of 1924 showed marks that the water had crested at 48 inches above the floor. The record was broken in 2013 when it reached 68 inches.
The shop was filled with mud that Fehr and his brother, Curt, removed using a power washer.
“I do not know what can be done about the flooding,” said Curt Fehr, who added the village had tried to widen the creek after the flooding in ‘13, but there was just too much rain.
Too much rain
According to James Auten, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Lincoln, anywhere from six to eight inches of rain fell across a large area that included all or part of northwest McLean, Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties.
“There were several waves of heavy thunderstorms over that area (Wednesday) afternoon and evening,” Auten said. “They were very close in succession and each was producing upwards of two inches of rain. … It just inundated that whole area very quickly in a short amount of time.”
Village Board President Mike Smith indicated that there is no fix for the creek that the community can implement alone. He added the village attempts to keep water flowing freely in the creek by keeping brush and trees trimmed back, maintenance that last occurred in fiscal year of ‘18.
But, he added the task of eliminating flooding altogether is affected by the water flow from 27 square miles around the village and the water management practices of all those surrounding property owners. According to Smith, the Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation District was working with village officials to coordinate efforts in soil and water management with the owners of surrounding farmland.
“We were just getting started when COVID hit and public meetings were not allowed,” wrote Smith in an e-mail. “We hope to get those started again soon.”
The village applied for a federal flooding relief grant in ’16 and worked with officials from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to craft a $7.5 million flood resiliency plan. The village would have used the money to tear down buildings and develop the area south of Illinois 116 (Hussemann Street) into a park setting to prevent future damage during a flood.
But, the federal government denied the application, which sought part of $1 billion in federal money designated for flood mitigation.
‘I’ve lost everything’
Just south and east from the welding shop are Panther Creek Apartments, where some of the worst flooding occurred.
“The water had come up about three feet deep into the apartments,” said Brody Hinkle, who was bailing water out of his car in the parking lot Thursday morning. The car would not run.
He had been visiting his brother, Anthony Hinkle, who lives in the apartments and uses a wheelchair. The wheelchair ramp had been damaged by the flood waters, along with the rest of Anthony Hinkle’s apartment.
“The water moved it about 15 feet from the door,” Brody Hinkle said.
Marilyn May, who lives in a nearby apartment, held her head as she contemplated throwing out the complete contents of her unit.
“I moved here in September of ‘13, just after the last flood,” she mentioned. “Everyone said the village had fixed the problem with the creek, but that was not the case.”
May added she was evacuated by firefighters using a boat about an hour after the flood waters had crested about three feet in her apartment.
“I was standing in the water when I heard a boom under the floor,” May said. “Apparently, the water reached an electrical box. The power was still on when the water began to rise.”
May, who had just bought new furniture, mentioned she also dropped her cellphone in the water and could not receive any calls.
Neighbor Kay Taylor spent the morning after the flood emptying her refrigerator of floodwater contaminated meat and vegetables. Her floor was covered with a quarter inch of mud and a waterline stood about three feet off the floor.
“I’ve lost everything,” Taylor said. “We at least got out with our lives.”
