Forrest to turn triple digits

ROANOKE - What were you doing in 1921? Do you remember? Had you even been born? In 1921, the cost of a postage stamp was two cents. Women had just won the right to vote and Warren G. Harding was in the White House. Automobiles were becoming a common sight and people were doing the Charleston. If this all seems like something you might learn from a history book, you are not alone. But to Alice Blanche Wade Forrest, 1921 was the beginning of the century of her life, and she remembers it well. She was born June 8 of that year in an old farmhouse in Waltham, Vt., one of four sisters.
By the age of 20, she had moved out of the family home and took a job at a children’s home.
“I heard about the attack by the Japanese on Pearl Harbor over the radio,” Forrest noted. “I decided to join the Navy and in June of 1944 I entered boot camp.”
Shortly thereafter, she went to hospital training in Bethesda, Md., for three weeks and was later assigned to the Chelsea Naval Hospital in Boston, Mass.
