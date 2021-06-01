Forrest to turn triple digits

ROANOKE - What were you doing in 1921? Do you remember? Had you even been born? In 1921, the cost of a postage stamp was two cents. Women had just won the right to vote and Warren G. Harding was in the White House. Automobiles were becoming a common sight and people were doing the Charleston. If this all seems like something you might learn from a history book, you are not alone. But to Alice Blanche Wade Forrest, 1921 was the beginning of the century of her life, and she remembers it well. She was born June 8 of that year in an old farmhouse in Waltham, Vt., one of four sisters.