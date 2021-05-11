Four held after stolen car crashes into Woodford deputy’s vehicle

GERMANTOWN HILLS – An incident this past weekend in which two teenagers were accused of crashing a stolen car into a Woodford County deputy's vehicle has resulted in four arrests. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Demetrious Davis, 23, and Julius Davis, 20, are accused of obstructing justice in connection with the incident that happened Saturday night on Lakemper Drive. Also arrested were two 14-year-olds, a boy and a girl, after they allegedly stole the car and crashed it into the deputy's vehicle in an effort to escape.

According to Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword, the car was reported stolen from Peoria Co. He added the four suspects, all from Peoria, were arrested the night the incident occurred. The Davises were apprehended near the scene.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the deputy tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. The deputy followed the stolen car down Lakemper, a dead-end street, when it turned around in a cul-de-sac and headed toward the sheriff's office vehicle. Lakemper is located off Holland Drive just north of Illinois Route 116.

According to Tipsword, the stolen vehicle crashed head-on into the deputy's squad car. The teenage boy was suspected of being the driver. The girl was taken into custody at the scene. The boy fled, but was arrested a short time later.