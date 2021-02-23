From vine to vino: Amigoni Urban Winery

That is where the couple produce the dry reds, like cabernet franc or cabernet sauvignon, that they are well known for. As an homage to his grandfather and the Italian ancestry, they produce some Italian varieties like barbera and sangiovese.

Besides using their locally grown grapes, they purchase some from Central Valley vineyards near Lodi, Calif. “The grapes come in refrigerated trucks, arriving just one day after picked,” he said. “We brought in about 80 tons in 2020. That’s a lot of grapes.”

Amigoni Urban Winery customers drink wine and local beers, as well as dine on locally produced food in the winery’s tasting room and barrel room. They also take tours and classes such as a blending class that teaches the history of French wine regions and the mechanics of blending various grape wines.

“My favorite thing,” Amigoni noted, “is that during our tours, we talk about the connection of Missouri to barrels. We have 250 barrels of wine and all the barrels are harvested and made here in Missouri.”