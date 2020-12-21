Fugitive arrested inside county boundary

EL PASO – A Gridley man with several active felony warrants is now in custody and prosecutors charged two felonies against a woman who they say is his girlfriend. Officials announced that Todd A. Kelly, 36, was arrested Sunday in Woodford County. He is wanted on a McLean Co. arrest warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle in connection to multiple stolen vehicles in the area. They added he also has a felony warrant in Woodford Co. in connection with another stolen vehicle. Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the El Paso Police Department announced that "with the help of surrounding departments and agencies, Todd Kelly Jr. was taken into custody a short time ago."

Further details were not available.

In addition, Alyssa Thrasher, 21, was formally charged Saturday with possession of a stolen vehicle and residential burglary, both Class 2 felonies, as well as criminal trespass to a vehicle, a misdemeanor. She remains in the McLean Co, Jail on a $15,035 bond.

On Thursday, according to prosecutors, a Bloomington police officer in an unmarked squad car located a Subaru reported stolen from Peoria. The vehicle was parked in the 1200 block of Zeta Street.