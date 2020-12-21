Fugitive arrested inside county boundary

EL PASO – A Gridley man with several active felony warrants is now in custody and prosecutors charged two felonies against a woman who they say is his girlfriend. Officials announced that Todd A. Kelly, 36, was arrested Sunday in Woodford County. He is wanted on a McLean Co. arrest warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle in connection to multiple stolen vehicles in the area. They added he also has a felony warrant in Woodford Co. in connection with another stolen vehicle. Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the El Paso Police Department announced that "with the help of surrounding departments and agencies, Todd Kelly Jr. was taken into custody a short time ago."
Further details were not available.
In addition, Alyssa Thrasher, 21, was formally charged Saturday with possession of a stolen vehicle and residential burglary, both Class 2 felonies, as well as criminal trespass to a vehicle, a misdemeanor. She remains in the McLean Co, Jail on a $15,035 bond.
On Thursday, according to prosecutors, a Bloomington police officer in an unmarked squad car located a Subaru reported stolen from Peoria. The vehicle was parked in the 1200 block of Zeta Street.
“When the officer drove past the vehicle, he saw defendant Alyssa Thrasher seated in the front passenger seat of the running vehicle,” noted prosecutors in court documents. “A male approached the vehicle and he wore a facemask and the hood of his hooded jacket was worn over his head. The male drove the vehicle occupied by Thrasher past the stationary officer and the officer identified the male driver as defendant Todd Kelly.”
Several law enforcement personnel attempted to stop the vehicle, but Kelly “drove off the roadway and around police” before returning to the highway and driving off at a high rate of speed.
Police also received information that the couple, who were still in possession of the stolen vehicle, were at a vacant residence out of Danvers on Thursday. Thrasher was located and arrested the following day.
According to Police Chief Jason Williamson, Kelly checked into the Holiday Inn in LeRoy Thursday night. Police arrived at the hotel on Friday, but officials say he stole a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck and fled the scene.
