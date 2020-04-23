Goodfield boy to remain in foster care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EUREKA – The nine-year-old Goodfield boy charged with murder and arson will remain with foster guardians, but his father can make unsupervised visits. That is according to a Woodford County judge during a Wednesday hearing.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) noted in a report that the boy has done well in his foster placement, in counseling and in school. According to State’s Attorney Greg Minger, due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the boy’s father has not been able to be evaluated to determine if he could regain custody of the child.

“The court is obviously not going to hold it against the father that he cannot get certain services done as a result of this COVID-19 situation that’s impacting everything,” Judge Charles Feeney said.

The boy is accused of setting a fire that killed five people in a mobile home near Goodfield on April 6, 2019. He is charged with eight felony counts that include five counts of murder and three counts of arson. The fire in the Timberline Trailer Court killed Kathryn Murray, 69, Jason Wall, 34, Rose Alwood, two, Damaien Wall, two and Ariel Wall, one. The boy was related to Murray and the children. Jason Wall was his mother's boyfriend.