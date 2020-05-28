Goodfield bucks board president's plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GOODFIELD - Jim Edwards stood by his blueprint for local businesses to emerge from their coronavirus-induced coma.

The village board stood apart from Edwards, the board's president.

By unanimous vote on the evening of May 21, the six board members resolved the village abide by whatever executive orders Gov. J.B. Pritzker issues regarding sheltering in place because of COVID-19.

The decision appeared to contradict a proposal Edwards released earlier this month. It listed phased business reopenings from May 6 through June 15 in the village of about 1,000 residents located midway between Peoria and Bloomington-Normal.

See full article on May 28 Woodford County Journal newsstands

