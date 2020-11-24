 Skip to main content
Goodfield man cobbles together new business

Goodfield man cobbles together new business

OUT IN THE SHOP

FIXING IT RIGHT UPDavid Johnston recently repairs a boot at his Goodfield business that opened up this past summer (Photo provided).

GOODFIELD - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, David Johnston was laid off from his job as an orthopedic and prosthetic shoe technician. So, he pulled himself up by his bootstraps and set to work making other people’s boots look good. 

In July, he opened Goodfield Shoe Repair & Antiques, located on Peoria Street (U.S. Route 150). Johnston is tapping into his near four decades worth of experience to restore not only footwear but a variety of items, like luggage, purses, sports equipment and covers for boats and pools. 

As a teenager, he assisted his father in a shoe repair shop the latter operated in Middleton, Wis., a community with a population just under 20,000 and a suburb of Madison, the state capital.

“We lived in the country, had horses and did our own leatherwork, so when the opportunity came to purchase a local shoe repair business, my father did it." Johnston recalled.

In addition, he sells footwear for men, women and children. 

See full article on Nov. 26 Woodford County Journal newsstands

