Goodfield school reaches centennial

GOODFIELD - A place of importance to many Goodfield residents, past and present, turns 100 this year and with that milestone comes a flood of memories.

“We were excited, coming from a simple background, to go to a big school,” said Marjorie (Wettstein) Glover, who attended Goodfield Community High School in her first year of 1946-47.

That year also ended up being the last for GCHS, which was located on Robinson Street. After previously nixing a proposal to being annexed into Eureka, the second time was the charm, as the GCHS board gave the thumbs up to join Eureka. Congerville agreed to go with Eureka in the summer of '46.

“Schools were eyeing consolidation as a way to pool resources to focus on what at the time were cutting-edge topics like typing, science, agriculture and shop,” commented current Goodfield Grade Principal Randal Berardi.

See full article on Oct. 8 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0