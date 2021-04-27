 Skip to main content
Graveyard shift hobby helps Dana resident drop pounds

  Updated
DROPPING SOME LBS

QUITE THE JOURNEY – Dana’s Roy Robinson is seen recently in Minonk Township Cemetery on the north side of town. His hobby of assisting families find long lost loved ones has aided him shed pounds (For the Journal/David Proeber).

DANA – To lose a few hundred pounds, Roy Robinson developed a plan.

He switched from soda to water. He ate healthier and cut out the junk food. He got off the couch and started walking graveyards. 

"I just started taking pictures of every headstone in the (Minonk Township) cemetery and putting it on my computer,” explained Robinson. "That way, if somebody wanted it, I had it. And I dropped a lot of weight doing that."

He came upon the hobby sort of by accident in June of 2008. Robinson was searching for a family headstone on www.FindAGrave.com. Robinson saw the website was looking for volunteers who would digitally document local cemeteries. All a person had to do, he read, was walk around, take photos of headstones and upload them to the website where those interested could search specific names — not too difficult, he thought.

See full article on April 29 Woodford County Journal newsstands

