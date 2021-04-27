Graveyard shift hobby helps Dana resident drop pounds

He switched from soda to water. He ate healthier and cut out the junk food. He got off the couch and started walking graveyards.

"I just started taking pictures of every headstone in the (Minonk Township) cemetery and putting it on my computer,” explained Robinson. "That way, if somebody wanted it, I had it. And I dropped a lot of weight doing that."

He came upon the hobby sort of by accident in June of 2008. Robinson was searching for a family headstone on www.FindAGrave.com. Robinson saw the website was looking for volunteers who would digitally document local cemeteries. All a person had to do, he read, was walk around, take photos of headstones and upload them to the website where those interested could search specific names — not too difficult, he thought.