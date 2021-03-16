 Skip to main content
Grilling ‘em up at Gus’s

  • Updated
A NEW EATERY

RUNNING THE SHOW – Gus Juarez (left), seen here in his Pico de Gallo food truck during the spring of 2016, opened Gus’s Grill in Roanoke two weeks ago (Photo provided).

ROANOKE - Two weeks ago, Gus’s Grill opened at 610 W. Front St., approximately four months after it was originally supposed to have customers. The location had been dormant since Doc’s Diner closed Dec. 31, 2019.

Over a period of one fortnight, business has been good.

“Booming, very, very well,” said Cindy Juarez. “It definitely exceeded my expectations. People heard about it opening. A lot of people are appreciating it.”

She is joined on staff by her husband, Gus, and their two children, Tony and Maribel.

The menu is of a steak and seafood variety, which is highlighted by ribeye, sirloin, catfish, cod and salmon. Also on the menu are burgers and sandwiches. Those items plus any steak or seafood entrée includes an unlimited salad bar, which is available at 4:30 p.m.

See full article on March 18 Woodford County Journal newsstands

