GSB marks a century of service

GOODFIELD - Goodfield State Bank is marking its centennial year in 2020. But, the institution’s roots in the southern Woodford County community go back a little further than that.

Like many small towns, Goodfield owes its founding to the railroads. In 1888, the Lake Erie & Western Railroad came steaming through the rural landscape. The company erected a siding and pens so locals could ship their livestock and that site became Guthville, named for a local landowner. The name later changed to Goodfield.

The initial location was in the downtown area at the corner of Fisk and Harrison Streets. The present facility, located on the southeast corner of Illinois Route 117 and U.S. Route 150, opened in 2001.

“My understanding is the bank was the one and only bank ever in Goodfield,” pointed out current President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chad Martin.

GSB also has branches in Eureka, Martin's hometown of Metamora, and Roanoke.

