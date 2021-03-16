 Skip to main content
Health Department sponsors vaccine clinic

EUREKA - The Woodford County Health Department got a dose of what it takes to run a large vaccination clinic when it administered 450 COVID-19 vaccine injections this past week at the Grace Church of the Nazarene. According to WCHD Administrator Hillary Aggertt, it is the largest clinic they have held so far and it appeared there was no problem filling appointment slots.

Clinics started earlier this year and have been limited to certain classes, according to state directives. People over the age of 65 as well as frontline health workers had been given priority, but the health department recently opened it up to people in the next class which includes workers in certain essential professions and people with extenuating health factors.

In addition, the WCHD has been responding to phone messages left on its answering machine to provide information, but Aggertt noted they have been overwhelmed with calls, logging thousands in a matter of days. She added the department is still trying to reach out to people over 65, especially those who may not have an advocate to help them navigate online registration if they are not technologically savvy.

“We are also trying to reach the homebound,” she said.

The recent success of scheduling appointments was also likely due to more people discovering he/she could book appointments online. Once that information got out, more people started signing up. It ended some of the confusion about how to go about getting the shot many people expect to take.

