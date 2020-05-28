Health Department working to re-open

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EUREKA - A second death in Woodford County due to coronavirus of a 90-year-old victim was reported this past week. Health Department Administrator Hillary Aggertt informed the county board during a May 19 meeting.

According to Aggertt as of nine days ago, there has been a total of 18 cases in the county with 13 recovered and three in isolation. Even though the numbers are low, it has not diminished the amount of work Aggertt’s 10-person department has been doing.

“We are working seven days a week,” Aggertt said. “The (current workload) is not sustainable long term.”

She added the work of the health department involves responding to phone calls from people and businesses with questions, tracking exposure, tracing the virus and helping sheltered care facilities with testing and other needs, among other duties. The state has assigned plenty of duties to the department and they are working with other area departments in taking a regional approach to doing the tasks.

