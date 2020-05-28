Health Department working to re-open

Health Department working to re-open

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - A second death in Woodford County due to coronavirus of a 90-year-old victim was reported this past week. Health Department Administrator Hillary Aggertt informed the county board during a May 19 meeting.

According to Aggertt as of nine days ago, there has been a total of 18 cases in the county with 13 recovered and three in isolation. Even though the numbers are low, it has not diminished the amount of work Aggertt’s 10-person department has been doing.

“We are working seven days a week,” Aggertt said. “The (current workload) is not sustainable long term.”

She added the work of the health department involves responding to phone calls from people and businesses with questions, tracking exposure, tracing the virus and helping sheltered care facilities with testing and other needs, among other duties. The state has assigned plenty of duties to the department and they are working with other area departments in taking a regional approach to doing the tasks.

See full article on May 28 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Tornado touches down near Panola

  • Updated

The National Weather Service office in Lincoln confirmed a tornado was on the ground shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon outside of Panola…

News

Hearing continued for Goodfield boy

EUREKA - The pretrial hearing for the nine-year-old boy charged with five counts of murder in a fire near Goodfield in the spring of 2019 was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News