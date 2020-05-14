Hearing continued for Goodfield boy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EUREKA - The pretrial hearing for the nine-year-old boy charged with five counts of murder in a fire near Goodfield in the spring of 2019 was continued so his fitness for trial can continue to be evaluated.

The hearing was continued until June 1 at 9:30 a.m. in the Woodford County Courthouse. Monday's hearing before Circuit Court Judge Charles Feeney lasted a few minutes with State's Attorney Greg Minger and the boy's attorney, Peter Dluski, appearing electronically in a Zoom video conference.

The boy was not in the courtroom and did not participate in the video conference in any way.

Charges were filed in October, six months following April 6, 2019, blaze that killed two adults and three children in a residence at Timberline Mobile Home Park. The fire at 14 Cypress Court began shortly after 11 p.m. The trailer was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived a few minutes later.

Kathryn Murray, 69, Jason Wall, 34, Rose Alwood, two, Daemeon Wall, two and Ariel Wall, one, all died of smoke inhalation, autopsies revealed. There were two survivors -- Katrina Alwood, who was 27 at the time of the fire, and her juvenile son.

If convicted in a bench trial, the boy could be placed on probation for at least five years, but not beyond the age of 21.

