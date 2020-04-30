Homemade masks aid in county's need

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

ROANOKE – Woodford County has always been full of unsung heroes who quietly do all they can to assist others. Right now, some of these heroes have been putting their hands and hearts to work making masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Women, many of whom belong to the Apostolic Christian Church, have been providing the county's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) with homemade reusable masks. So far, 2,200 masks have been distributed throughout the county.

According to Mike Oltman, who oversees the EMA's logistics, they have distributed masks to every nursing home in the county, providing two for each patient and two for each healthcare provider. They also reached out to the Woodford County Health Department, who contacted various restaurants and grocery stores.

“We made deliveries to quite a few of the restaurants and grocery stores with more of these homemade masks,” he said. “It’s pretty amazing.”

See full article on April 30 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0