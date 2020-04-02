Hospitals install tents outside ER

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka and Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal have erected tents to handle a possible surge of patients as the new strain of coronavirus continues its spread in Central Illinois. According to Dr. James Nevin, the chief medical officer the tents are outside each hospital's emergency department and will be available for patients soon after air handling equipment is installed.

As of Monday, Woodford County had five positive tests for the coronavirus, while Tazewell Co. had four. There were 17 in McLean Co. and seven in Peoria Co.

Nevin added Eureka and BroMenn tents will be available to be used as emergency department areas to screen patients who have COVID-19 symptoms. Patients without COVID-19 symptoms will be directed to the permanent emergency department.

Treatment in the tents allows for greater protection of patients and staff by separating possible COVID-19 patients from others by not bringing them into main hospital buildings unless they require further treatment.