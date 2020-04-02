Hospitals install tents outside ER

Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka and Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal have erected tents to handle a possible surge of patients as the new strain of coronavirus continues its spread in Central Illinois. According to Dr. James Nevin, the chief medical officer the tents are outside each hospital's emergency department and will be available for patients soon after air handling equipment is installed.
As of Monday, Woodford County had five positive tests for the coronavirus, while Tazewell Co. had four. There were 17 in McLean Co. and seven in Peoria Co.
Nevin added Eureka and BroMenn tents will be available to be used as emergency department areas to screen patients who have COVID-19 symptoms. Patients without COVID-19 symptoms will be directed to the permanent emergency department.
Treatment in the tents allows for greater protection of patients and staff by separating possible COVID-19 patients from others by not bringing them into main hospital buildings unless they require further treatment.
According to Nevin, patients coming to the emergency department are being triaged so patients with COVID-19 symptoms (cough, fever, sore throat and shortness of breath) are using a separate entrance and being treated in the emergency department away from patients without COVID-19 symptoms to reduce the spread of the novel virus. Elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures have been postponed and the hospital has enacted visitor restrictions, also in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.
"Any person admitted to the hospital with a suspicion of COVID-19 is tested," Nevin said. But, he added there are not enough test kits to test everyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19.
Regarding a possible surge of patients, Nevin said, "Fortunately, our census (number of inpatients) is low." Seasonal influenza season peaked three to four weeks ago and that is helping.
Delays of elective and non-urgent surgeries means that OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington also has open beds. Another reason for the decline in patients is because people have been staying in so those with chronic illnesses are less likely to be exposed to disease.
Nevin added some surgical masks that were in public areas of the hospital were stolen by the public so nurses now control the mask supply.
"The biggest concern is saving personal protective equipment for when these surges occur," Nevin said.
Medical professionals are asking people with symptoms to stay home and call their medical provider if their symptoms worsen. People with symptoms may call Advocate's hotline at 866-443-2584.
Nevin noted 80 percent of COVID-19 cases are mild and do not require specific treatment,
"The last place they should be is in a hospital," he said.
According to Advocate Public Affairs Coordinator Lynn Hutley, locations remain open, caring for patients, while many appointments are now taking place via telephone and video visits.
In addition, if people stay home as much as possible, maintain a six-foot distance from others, wash hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes and sterilize frequently used surfaces, the spread of COVID-19 may be lessened.
