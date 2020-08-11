You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IEMA rep set to be in Roanoke

IEMA rep set to be in Roanoke

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE - Next Monday, an individual with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) will be at the Woodford County Highway Department, located at 303 S. Main St., at 10 a.m. to assist with the chance to recoup funds spent during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds spent on overtime costs, personal protective equipment (PPE), testing supplies/equipment, housing assistance, food distribution and other emergency protective measures associated with the COVID-19 response are reimbursable under a public assistance program sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Applications can be submitted online as well as resources through the IEMA will be available to guide applicants through the reimbursement process.

“We do not want anyone to be left behind in the recovery process,” Woodford EMA Director Kent McCanless commented. “This funding mechanism is an economic lifeline for communities large and small.” 

The public assistance program is available to local taxing bodies in all 102 counties throughout the state. Under the program's guidelines, local jurisdictions can be reimbursed up to 75 percent of eligible costs for emergency protective measures associated with the pandemic. 

See full article on Aug. 13 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Minonk man injured in crash

  • Updated

NEW LENOX - An accident that involved five vehicles happened July 29 on Interstate 80 near Joliet sent a Minonk resident to a hospital. A semi…

News

Nearly 50 cases added in Woodford

  • Updated

A total of 48 new coronavirus cases have popped up in Woodford County in the last week and a half. That brings the grand total to 125, which a…

News

Crash leads to three fatalities

  • Updated

BENSON - According to the Illinois State Police, three people were killed after a crash between a vehicle and an ambulance occurred two miles …

News

Nearly 50 cases added in Woodford

  • Updated

A total of 48 new coronavirus cases have popped up in Woodford County in the last week and a half. That brings the grand total to 125, which a…

News

R-B offers options for students

  • Updated

ROANOKE - Students in Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 have completed  registration to return to classes on Aug. 14 either in-person or particip…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News