IEMA rep set to be in Roanoke

ROANOKE - Next Monday, an individual with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) will be at the Woodford County Highway Department, located at 303 S. Main St., at 10 a.m. to assist with the chance to recoup funds spent during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds spent on overtime costs, personal protective equipment (PPE), testing supplies/equipment, housing assistance, food distribution and other emergency protective measures associated with the COVID-19 response are reimbursable under a public assistance program sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Applications can be submitted online as well as resources through the IEMA will be available to guide applicants through the reimbursement process.

“We do not want anyone to be left behind in the recovery process,” Woodford EMA Director Kent McCanless commented. “This funding mechanism is an economic lifeline for communities large and small.”