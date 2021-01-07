Illinois may ease COID limits by end of next week

“Tier 3 restrictions effectively shut down some of our local businesses, especially our restaurants and bars that certainly cannot expect customers to eat and drink outside in January," he stated in a Wednesday afternoon press release. "His announcement that he may begin rolling back restrictions (this) week is great news for our families and our communities.”

He continued, “Allowing our businesses to reopen is crucial for their survival and I agree that it can be done safely with the continuation of mask and social distancing protocols. I am very optimistic that with continued safety measures, along with wider vaccine availability, we will continue to move in the right direction.”

On Wednesday, the McLean County Health Department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19, which brought their total of probable and confirmed cases to 12,089. Currently, 974 individuals are in isolation at home. Another 10,960 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. More than 183,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of six point six percent. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is nine point two percent as of nine days ago.