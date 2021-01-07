Illinois may ease COID limits by end of next week

SPRINGFIELD – Statewide Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted by Jan. 15. Effective on that day, which will be exactly one incubation period from New Year’s Day, any region that has met the requirements for a reduction of restrictions will be able to move out of the Tier 3 mitigation plan. That was announced by Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday.
“I’m cautiously optimistic as there are some early signs indicating that some regions have made real progress and will not reverse that progress last week and this (upcoming) week,” Pritzker said.
The entire state has been under Tier 3 restrictions since Nov. 20 in an effort to combat a potential holiday surge in cases. Under these increased restrictions businesses are required to follow 25 percent capacity limits and close bars and restaurants to indoor service – a restriction that will still be in place even when a region moves back to Tier 2.
According to Pritzker, despite not seeing a post-Thanksgiving surge, he is still advising Tier 3 restrictions be upheld for one incubation period, or 14 days, to ensure infection rates remain as low as possible.
After Jan. 15, regions will be able proceed past Tier 2, which would allow restaurants and bars to reopen for indoor service, which will be dependent on future infection and hospitalization rates.
Republican State Representative Dan Brady of Bloomington was pleased to hear that the governor is willing to begin lifting some of his restrictions.
“Tier 3 restrictions effectively shut down some of our local businesses, especially our restaurants and bars that certainly cannot expect customers to eat and drink outside in January," he stated in a Wednesday afternoon press release. "His announcement that he may begin rolling back restrictions (this) week is great news for our families and our communities.”
He continued, “Allowing our businesses to reopen is crucial for their survival and I agree that it can be done safely with the continuation of mask and social distancing protocols. I am very optimistic that with continued safety measures, along with wider vaccine availability, we will continue to move in the right direction.”
On Wednesday, the McLean County Health Department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19, which brought their total of probable and confirmed cases to 12,089. Currently, 974 individuals are in isolation at home. Another 10,960 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. More than 183,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of six point six percent. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is nine point two percent as of nine days ago.
Thirty-nine McLean Co. residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care. Local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside the county and residents may receive care outside the county. McLean Co. hospitals are reporting 62 percent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds in use, 76 percent of total beds in use and 36 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19. Three additional COVID-related deaths have been reported, including a female in her 80s associated with a long-term care facility, as well as a male in his 50s and a male in his 80s who were not associated with long-term care facilities. There have been 116 COVID-related deaths in McLean Co.
In addition, Champaign, Coles, LaSalle, Livingston, Peoria, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford Counties reported deaths.
Because of the high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended two initial priority groups receive the first rounds of vaccination. Those in Phase 1A, who are currently receiving vaccines, include health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B will include Illinois residents age 65 years or older and non-health care frontline essential workers. ACIP recommended residents 75 years or older be prioritized, but Illinois reduced the age by 10 years. Pritzker noted the average age of COVID-19 deaths is 81 for white residents, 72 for black residents and 68 for Latino residents.
Phase 1B will begin once Phase 1A is substantially complete, but a specific time period is not yet clear. According to Pritzker, many healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents are still receiving the vaccine and a decrease in federal vaccine distribution could delay the move to the next phase.
The increase in federal vaccine distribution relies heavily on whether the incoming Biden administration will implement the Defense Production Act (DPA). President Donald Trump invoked this Cold War-era law in response to the pandemic which gave him emergency authority to control domestic industries. The Defense Production Act was most recently used to prevent the hoarding of supplies, limit the export of medical goods like personal protective equipment and increase the production of critical supplies. Pritzker anticipates a significant increase in vaccine distribution once the DPA is invoked.
The state reported another 139 COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday as the confirmed death count in Illinois from the virus rose to 17,096.
Hospitalizations and positivity rates for COVID remained fairly level from the previous day with the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate falling to eight point four percent, a decrease for the second straight day.
As of Tuesday, 3,928 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, an increase of 23 from the day prior. There were 812 individuals in ICU beds, an increase of 12 from the day before and 451 individuals on ventilators, a decrease of six from the night before.
The hospitalization numbers appeared to be leveling, with 27 percent of beds available statewide, 22 percent of ICU beds available and 73 percent of ventilators.
Robyn Gautschy Skaggs of The Pantagraph contributed to this report