Illinois receives initial vaccine shipment

SPRINGFIELD – The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration arrived in Illinois Monday, but officials noted there’s still a need for social distancing, face coverings and other mitigations as a full rollout could take months.
While Gov. J.B. Pritzker hailed distribution of the vaccine manufactured by the drug company Pfizer as the “beginning of the end” of the pandemic, many questions are still unanswerable as to the timeline of distribution for future shipments and that of a second potential vaccine.
Distribution will be to the 50 counties that have seen the highest per capita death rates from COVID-19. OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria is coordinating for Region 2, which includes the central part of the state.
However, McLean Co. is not part of the first group and health officials have indicated it may take months before the shots are locally available to the general public. The governor’s office added more shipments are expected in the coming weeks.
“Today marks only the beginning of the national vaccination rollout,” said Pritzker at his daily briefing Monday in Chicago. “This week, the very first recipients of the very first phase will receive their first of two doses of this COVID-19 vaccine. To put it in perspective in total, Illinois will be receiving about 109,000 doses this week. Nationally, there are approximately 24 million people who the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) classifies as Phase 1A. Our destination is clear, but the road ahead will be long.”
Phase 1A of vaccine distribution includes health care workers and long-term care facility residents. Future recipients will be based on recommendations of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
Pritzker was joined by Dr. Michael Olson, a member of the state’s independent vaccine review board, which analyzed trial data regarding the vaccine’s effectiveness and side effects. Olson, an assistant professor of medical microbiology at Southern Illinois University's School of Medicine, indicated the review board included experts in immunology, epidemiology and infectious disease among others.
“We have independently reviewed the available scientific data supporting the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Olson said. “We are in full agreement with the FDA authorization and CDC recommendation of the vaccine.”
The Pfizer vaccine — unlike the seasonal influenza shot — does not contain the virus or viral material. Rather, it is a messenger RNA vaccine (mRNA), which creates a piece of genetic code that instructs the cells to create proteins which trigger an immune response. The immune response produces antibodies that work to prevent infection, according to the CDC. Per the CDC, the mRNA “never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where our DNA (genetic material) is kept,” and the body breaks down mRNA soon after the material triggers the necessary immune reaction.
According to Olson, the vaccine development was expedited because research has long been underway for mRNA vaccines in flu studies and other studies, which had yielded promising results.
“But, then there became a large need and demand, an influx of money, they were able to use trial sites that were already existing, and last but not least, there were volunteers and a pandemic going on,” he said.
The state also announced Monday approximately 43,000 doses of the vaccine were delivered to the state’s Strategic National Stockpile. Chicago also received a direct shipment from the federal government, while health departments in Cook, Lake, Madison and St. Clair Counties will receive shipments this week as well.
According to Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike, the state will track each dose of the vaccine in an existing state immunization registry, which vaccine providers must update in a timely manner.
Another vaccine, manufactured by the drug company Moderna, has also been submitted for FDA Emergency Use Authorization, but Pritzker noted it is unclear how many of those doses would be received once it is authorized. Pritzker added he was hopeful the Moderna vaccine could be approved by next week.
“With the potential FDA approval of the Moderna vaccine, Illinois will begin reserving portions of our weekly shipments for residents and staff of Illinois long-term care facilities,” Pritzker said. “The federal government is directing and managing that distribution, and those vaccinations through federal contracts with CVS and Walgreens.”
