Illinois receives initial vaccine shipment

SPRINGFIELD – The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration arrived in Illinois Monday, but officials noted there’s still a need for social distancing, face coverings and other mitigations as a full rollout could take months.

While Gov. J.B. Pritzker hailed distribution of the vaccine manufactured by the drug company Pfizer as the “beginning of the end” of the pandemic, many questions are still unanswerable as to the timeline of distribution for future shipments and that of a second potential vaccine.

Distribution will be to the 50 counties that have seen the highest per capita death rates from COVID-19. OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria is coordinating for Region 2, which includes the central part of the state.

However, McLean Co. is not part of the first group and health officials have indicated it may take months before the shots are locally available to the general public. The governor’s office added more shipments are expected in the coming weeks.