Independence Day events return to Eureka

EUREKA - After a year hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic, the area near the lake will once again sparkle with activity come July 4. The following is a list of the day's goings on:
Breakfast
The Sportsman’s Club will serve breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the pavilion. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children that will include sausage, pancakes and eggs
Church Service
A community church service led by the Rev. Doug Habegger will begin at 10 a.m. at the bandstand. Participants should bring chairs or blankets to sit on
Food Vendors
“Food Truck Frenzy” will be from 11 a.m. until the fireworks begin. Vendors include:
Papa Murphy’s Pizza
Boommin BBQ
El Taco Rico
Deep Fried Delights
Jen’s Sweet Treats
Mike’s Lemonade
Kona Ice
Uncle Bob's Homemade Ice Cream
Fishing Derby
A children’s fishing derby, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, will begin at 1 p.m. with prizes for those ages 6 and under and those 7 to 13. Registration is at the boat dock
Music
The events committee is planning music at the bandstand in the afternoon. Rich Teegarden and Rockin’ Tom Ricker will perform as the Tiki Twins from 5 to 7 p.m. at the bandstand. The duo will perform Jimmy Buffet hits and other tropical tunes, rock hits and songs the audience can sing along to. Peoria-based trio Jonny Quest will perform a wide variety of blues, rockabilly, classic rock and modern music from 7 to 9 p.m.
To wrap up, the fireworks display is scheduled to start around 9 p.m.