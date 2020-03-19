Institutions, libraries, town halls close

Most students at Eureka College are getting an extra week of spring break and being told to stay at home, if possible, as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Although no cases of COVID-19 have been reported, like many other institutions, they are exercising caution and extending spring break through this weekend and asking students to stay home if possible.
EC officials added they would work on an individual basis with students who need to say on campus.
When classes resume on Monday, they will be taught online-only or through alternative delivery methods specified by professors, according to an announcement from President Jamel Wright.
“This will continue through April 13 and be re-evaluated as the coronavirus threat continues to develop,” she wrote.
On- and off-campus activities and events are suspended through April 13 at EC, while spring sports were cancelled this past Monday.
While campus offices will be open at EC, some areas such as the athletic facilities at the Reagan Athletic Center will not be accessible.
According to Wright, the decisions were made to “reflect a balance of prudence, preparation and consideration for the safety of us all.”
Area school districts
All schools in Fieldcrest District No. 6, Roanoke-Benson District 60 and Congerville-Eureka-Goodfield District 140 were closed Monday and will stay that way through March 30, as mandated by the state
Spring break for District 60 and District 6 starts next Monday through March 27 and District 140 is April 6 to 13. At press time, the Illinois High School Association has not made a decision with regard to spring extracurricular activities.
Area municipalities
Eureka City Hall has been closed to visitors. Utility payments can be made by mail, or left in the front door slot. Cash utility payment arrangements can be made via phone at (309) 467-211 or by email at melissaeureka@hotmail.com.
Those in Goodfield, Minonk and Roanoke are also closed to visitors. Minonk personnel will be in the office working as usual, but will not open the door for entry. Business can be conducted by telephone as usual at (309) 432-2558. Payments may be placed in the drive up payment box located in the parking lot or mailed. For assistance in Goodfield, phone (309) 965-2517.
Area recycling centers
The Association for the Developmentally Disabled of Woodford County (ADDWC), located in Eureka, has suspended their recycling program until at least April 15.
Minonk recycling centers have been directed to shut down until further notice. The recycling trailer was removed from the city parking lot for the time being.
Area libraries
All libraries in the area are closed, including the Eureka Public Library, Zehr Community Library in Goodfield, Filger Library, Minonk, and all branches of the Illinois Prairie District Public Library, which includes Roanoke and Benson. The IPDPL will have very limited staff available during this time, but those with business to conduct can phone (309) 921-5074 and, if they can provide any assistance, they will. Checkouts are automatically extended and no fines will accrue.
Area restaurants
Pizza Hut, Eureka
Will offer curbside pickup. Phone orders can be placed at (309) 467-2777 or online at pizzahut.com. Individuals should call upon arrival
Michael’s Italian Feast, Eureka
They will offer carryout/curbside pickup. Order online and they will bring the order to one car, https://www.toasttab.com/michaels.italian.e…/…/online-order… or phone (309) 467-6000.
Caleri's Cafe and Bakery, Eureka
Shortened hours at the Eureka location, closing at 5 p.m. All orders will need to be called in to (309) 304-1087, and will be brought to the back alley for pick-up. They are only accepting electronic payment at the time of pick up and have mobile credit card readers. All bakery orders will proceed as normal.
Chanticleer, Eureka
Hours for lunch are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. They are asking people to call early for curbside pick-up (309) 467-4934.
You have free articles remaining.
Cornerstone, Eureka
They are offering curbside meals, 8 a.m. to 6 pm. at (309) 467-5472.
All orders will need to be phoned it at (309) 923-9720 and it will be brought to the curb. Also, they will only be accepting electronic payment at the time of pick up. They have mobile credit card readers for payment. All bakery orders will proceed as normal.
Busy Corner Restaurant, Goodfield
They will be offering curbside pickup from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. Individuals should call (309) 965-2361 to place an order. Individuals should provide vehicle plate information and/or some vehicle description to ensure a pickup. Credit cards only.
Minonk Lanes, Minonk
Effective hours now through March 30 are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. They will offer curbside delivery and their free delivery service during these hours. For more information, phone (309) 432-2737
Petri’s Pour House, Minonk
They will offer carryout and limited delivery. Phone (309) 432-2332 or e-mail orders@petrispourhouse.com. New hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 – 8 p.m. Delivery also available thru Weflyyoubuy, as in the past.
Joe’s Pizza, Minonk
Orders available for pickup. Individuals should phone ahead, (309) 432-2446.