Institutions, libraries, town halls close

Most students at Eureka College are getting an extra week of spring break and being told to stay at home, if possible, as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Although no cases of COVID-19 have been reported, like many other institutions, they are exercising caution and extending spring break through this weekend and asking students to stay home if possible.

EC officials added they would work on an individual basis with students who need to say on campus.

When classes resume on Monday, they will be taught online-only or through alternative delivery methods specified by professors, according to an announcement from President Jamel Wright.

“This will continue through April 13 and be re-evaluated as the coronavirus threat continues to develop,” she wrote.

On- and off-campus activities and events are suspended through April 13 at EC, while spring sports were cancelled this past Monday.

While campus offices will be open at EC, some areas such as the athletic facilities at the Reagan Athletic Center will not be accessible.

According to Wright, the decisions were made to “reflect a balance of prudence, preparation and consideration for the safety of us all.”

Area school districts

All schools in Fieldcrest District No. 6, Roanoke-Benson District 60 and Congerville-Eureka-Goodfield District 140 were closed Monday and will stay that way through March 30, as mandated by the state

Spring break for District 60 and District 6 starts next Monday through March 27 and District 140 is April 6 to 13. At press time, the Illinois High School Association has not made a decision with regard to spring extracurricular activities.

Area municipalities

Eureka City Hall has been closed to visitors. Utility payments can be made by mail, or left in the front door slot. Cash utility payment arrangements can be made via phone at (309) 467-211 or by email at melissaeureka@hotmail.com.

Those in Goodfield, Minonk and Roanoke are also closed to visitors. Minonk personnel will be in the office working as usual, but will not open the door for entry. Business can be conducted by telephone as usual at (309) 432-2558. Payments may be placed in the drive up payment box located in the parking lot or mailed. For assistance in Goodfield, phone (309) 965-2517.

Area recycling centers

The Association for the Developmentally Disabled of Woodford County (ADDWC), located in Eureka, has suspended their recycling program until at least April 15.

Minonk recycling centers have been directed to shut down until further notice. The recycling trailer was removed from the city parking lot for the time being.

Area libraries

All libraries in the area are closed, including the Eureka Public Library, Zehr Community Library in Goodfield, Filger Library, Minonk, and all branches of the Illinois Prairie District Public Library, which includes Roanoke and Benson. The IPDPL will have very limited staff available during this time, but those with business to conduct can phone (309) 921-5074 and, if they can provide any assistance, they will. Checkouts are automatically extended and no fines will accrue.