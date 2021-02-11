Jailed four years and awaiting trial, murder defendant freed by Woodford County jury

If convicted, Day faced imprisonment of at least 20 years, but as many as 100. Unable to post bail, he remained in the county jail.

Through October 2019, he was represented by a public defender. Then his family met with Lovelace, who took over the case after preliminary evidence weighed in James Day's favor. Further, he added, the prosecution offered no motive.

"There would be no reason why he would kill his mom," Lovelace said. "... He loved his mother."

At trial, the case centered on two issues: How did Harriette Day die and how did the fire start?

A prosecution pathologist did not pinpoint a cause of death, but noted evidence could not exclude suffocation or strangulation. According to the prosecution, James Day lit the house ablaze after his mother's death, using no accelerant but "common combustibles," Lovelace said.

Defense experts found a stress crack in a natural-gas hose leading to the home's clothes dryer, which was running the night of the fire. According to Lovelace, gas leaking from the hose was ignited by the dryer's burner flame and the fire soon raced from the utility room and into the kitchen.