Kayak race set for this weekend

EUREKA - The seventh Eureka Kayak Race taking place on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the lake will offer paddle sports enthusiasts a beautiful and challenging venue to display their paddling skills. But it’s also an enjoyable event for spectators, according to one of its organizers.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s good family fun,” said Deanna Davidson. “You see a lot of funny stuff going on around the obstacle course. "Once in a while, racers get so excited and accidentally spill into the water and sometimes it’s a real challenge to make it through."

Davidson recalled one kayaker’s attempts to negotiate the “Lake Limbo” obstacle during the 2020 event.

Other obstacles have the creative names such as Sluice Launch, Water Zip, Tsunami Spin, Big Band Buoy, Rockin' Rapids, Slalom, Sharks Gators Critters and Lake Dash.

Besides the race excitement, there will be the El Zarape Taco Truck, the Wandering Mare beverage truck and a car show sponsored by the Illinois Valley Antique Automobile Club. Maurie’s Candy also will set up shop. According to Davidson, the business, which is operated by the Association for the Developmentally Disabled of Woodford County (ADDWC), was selected by the race organizers to receive the proceeds from this year’s race entry fees.

Between 50 to 75 racers are expected. Trophies will be awarded to the top three racers in five age categories, which range from 12 to 65-plus. Racers also have his/her name in a drawing for a kayak as well as a T-shirt and goody bag.

The race previously was part of Washington Park District’s programming, but when the group discontinued its sponsorship, Davidson and others stepped in to keep the event afloat. They include local residents Gary Weiss, Shelley Rokey and Craig Baner.

Davidson owns North Shore Boat and Board Rental, which helps sponsor the race. Other sponsors are City of Eureka, Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA), Carle Eureka Hospital, Blain's Farm & Fleet, CEFCU, Mid-Illini Auto Center, Goodfield State Bank, Heartland Bank and Trust, Precision Hair and Beauty Lounge, Sam Leman Chevrolet Buick, Lonewolf Concrete, Top Fox Snacks and JC Screen Printing.

