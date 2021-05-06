Kennell creating her own art

ROANOKE- There are times when this world seems to be moving a little too fast in the form of technology, communication, entertainment- it can be overwhelming. In times like these, some have found ways to reconnect with a slower-paced way of life, as one can tap into activities that are no longer a common part of our society. For Rhoda Kennell, it’s the fiber arts that have captured her heart and imagination.
As a young girl, she was taught to knit by her mother, but she said she never actually finished any of the projects she started. That began to change after she was married and renewed her interest in knitting, as she made scarves and hats for her family. Kennell also took sock knitting classes.
Working with yarn led her to become interested in the process of spinning and that’s when things began to get serious.
According to Kennell, she eventually convinced her husband, Darryl, to let her purchase a used spinning wheel that she found for sale through an online fiber arts group. “It’s a popular, basic Saxony-style wheel,” she explained. “It has a lot of versatility in the kinds of yarn it can produce, and is somewhat similar to the older styles of spinning wheels.”
The Saxony style is one of two basic style of spinning wheels, having the big drive wheel off to the side, whereas the Castle, or upright spinning wheel, has the drive wheel straight underneath the flyer (where the yarn is wound onto the bobbin).
Depending on the desired result, art yarn, cotton or flax- different styles of wheels are used. The skill of the spinner also comes into play, and Kennell noted her early attempts at spinning a smooth yarn often ended up in a thick, bumpy yarn that very much resembled “art yarn,” which is spun that way on purpose.
She’s somewhat self-taught, but credits numerous YouTube videos that introduced her to a vast world of weaving and spinning instruction. Augmenting the instructional videos is a library of books she’s purchased, along with a few tips from a neighbor who let her borrow his Castle-style wheel until she purchased one of her own.
It was Corriedale wool that Kennell used in her first spinning projects. Corriedale is one of the oldest of the crossbred wool breeds and has a dense fleece that is somewhere between medium and long, is medium-fine and has the proper strength.
Another type of wool she’s used is Lincoln Longwool, which is one of the heaviest, longest, and most lustrous fleece of all the breeds, and is extremely versatile.
“There are literally volumes written on different fibers and their uses,” Kennell noted, “and I’m even part of a conservancy program for spinning yarns that use threatened breeds.” The ultimate challenge for her was to begin with unwashed fleece, which came from local 4-H families after sheep shearing. “When it came to me,” she said, “it was a bit dirty, had a strong lanolin smell, and was full of ‘vegetable matter (VM),’ such as hay, straw and grass. I had to sort the wool by hand-lock by lock-discard the unsuitable fibers, and pick out as much VM as I could.”
She then compressed it into vacuumed-storage bags, which were sent off to the Round Barn Fiber Mill in Durand, a community located 20 miles northwest of Rockford and near the Wisconsin border. There, the wool was scoured and combed, and sent back to her, five months later, as “gorgeous, airy ropes of fiber, ready to be spun.”
Deciding to challenge herself even further, Kennell decided she wanted to take on the entire fleece-to-fiber process at least once. So she purchased a Shetland fleece from a company in Texas and it arrived somewhat cleaner than the previous 4-H fleece.
“Most fleece has lanolin and can be a bit smelly as well as greasy,” she commented, “so not only does it need skirting (sorting fibers and picking out VM), it needs to be scoured to remove extra lanolin, and to also remove any dust and dirt.”
She sorted it according to different shades of brown before putting it into mesh laundry bags and giving it a thorough cleaning in the bathtub. Once again doing her own research, Kennell went online and found recommendations for using Shaklee’s Basic H2, which is a concentrated, all-natural, non-toxic cleaner and less expensive than some other fleece-scouring products.
After the scouring, she then laid the fleece out in the sun to dry on a large frame, flattened between two layers of wire mesh, and supported on sawhorses.
The next step in the process is getting the fleece ready to spin.
Preferring to comb it out so that the fibers are aligned, as opposed to “spinning from the locks,” Kennell has used a comb with long teeth that resemble nails to comb the fiber back and forth until it is lined up and smooth. But, her favorite way to comb the fleece is to use a drum carder that she borrows from a friend who is in the business of manufacturing them.
“This particular unit was a hand-cranked machine with two drums,” she said. “A tiny drum for pulling the fiber into the larger drum.” Both drums are coated with little metal teeth, and turn around and around until the fiber is lined up into a “nice fluffy batt of wool, ready to pull off and spin.”
Naturally, spinning wool into fiber leads to weaving the fiber into something beautiful and useful is exactly what Kennell loves to do.
She had purchased a used rigid heddle loom last year, and then when COVID-19 forced everything to be locked down, she found weaving as the perfect means to stay busy at home. “I devoured the online classes (offered by weaving schools) and this is what gave me sanity during our lockdown, as I am normally a very social person and want to be out with other people,” she explained.
“I passed a lot of hours learning, as well as just having fun cranking out shawls, and towels, and dishcloths. I also enjoy trying all kinds of different weaving techniques. It allowed me to also connect with others around the world.” Using a rigid heddle loom is less time-consuming than a floor loom, she noted, and is also portable.
“I can put it on a little stand and have it out in the family room in the evening after supper with Darryl,” she commented. Her floor loom is in the spare bedroom and she said she usually weaves on it in the afternoons.
Kennell does have a dream of teaching spinning and weaving, but for now, she’s happy to work on her craft and gain more experience before taking that step. To her, spinning and creating beautiful items that can be used for gifts or even everyday tasks makes her feel connected to generations of women who found joy and satisfaction at their spinning wheels and looms.
Especially meaningful to her, she indicated, are Biblical references. “I was so delighted to read that passage in Exodus 35 that mentions how the skilled weavers wove the fabrics for the Tabernacle,” she said. “I find myself wondering if I would have been in that group. What an honor!”
“I believe that my skills, while I learn from others, are still truly from God Himself,” Kennell affirmed, “and I want to use them to honor Him.”