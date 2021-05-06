Kennell creating her own art

The next step in the process is getting the fleece ready to spin.

Preferring to comb it out so that the fibers are aligned, as opposed to “spinning from the locks,” Kennell has used a comb with long teeth that resemble nails to comb the fiber back and forth until it is lined up and smooth. But, her favorite way to comb the fleece is to use a drum carder that she borrows from a friend who is in the business of manufacturing them.

“This particular unit was a hand-cranked machine with two drums,” she said. “A tiny drum for pulling the fiber into the larger drum.” Both drums are coated with little metal teeth, and turn around and around until the fiber is lined up into a “nice fluffy batt of wool, ready to pull off and spin.”

Naturally, spinning wool into fiber leads to weaving the fiber into something beautiful and useful is exactly what Kennell loves to do.

She had purchased a used rigid heddle loom last year, and then when COVID-19 forced everything to be locked down, she found weaving as the perfect means to stay busy at home. “I devoured the online classes (offered by weaving schools) and this is what gave me sanity during our lockdown, as I am normally a very social person and want to be out with other people,” she explained.