Langley retires after lengthy tenure at hospital

  Updated
DAYS OF YESTERYEAR

BACK IN THE DAY - Karen Langley, seen here as a candy striper in the 1960s, recently retired after over a half-century of hospital service in town (Photo provided).

EUREKA - A healthcare facility has stood at 101 S. Major St. for more than a century and one local woman has been part of it for nearly half that time.  

Karen Langley retired as an emergency room technician and patient registrar from Carle Eureka Hospital in February. Although she shies away from accolades for her 53 years of service, she praises her former employer.  

“People think the hospital is very good with the care they receive there and I am proud to have worked there. I truly loved it,” she said. “

Langley began as a hospital volunteer, also known as a candy striper, as a teenager in 1963.

See full article on April 8 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Breaking News