LBC to again host Veterans’ dinner

EUREKA – Liberty Bible Church, located at 1408 N. Church Road on the north side of town, will sponsor a Veterans’ dinner event on Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. It is free to any veteran along with a guest. Any individual who has served in any branch of the military is welcome to attend. The meal will feature ribeye steak with baked potato, vegetable and dessert at no cost for guests. The guest speaker will be Colonel George Youstra, a former chaplain to the Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as well as chaplain with the Special Operations Command.