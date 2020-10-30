 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LBC to again host Veterans’ dinner

LBC to again host Veterans’ dinner

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
George Youstra

George Youstra

EUREKA – Liberty Bible Church, located at 1408 N. Church Road on the north side of town, will sponsor a Veterans’ dinner event on Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. It is free to any veteran along with a guest. Any individual who has served in any branch of the military is welcome to attend. The meal will feature ribeye steak with baked potato, vegetable and dessert at no cost for guests. The guest speaker will be Colonel George Youstra, a former chaplain to the Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as well as chaplain with the Special Operations Command.

In addition, each veteran will receive a gift. To reserve a spot, contact the church, (309) 444-4644.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Eureka woman jailed over incident

  • Updated

BLOOMINGTON – A resident of Eureka remains in McLean County Jail after an altercation that left a man with a portion of a chair leg stuck in h…

News

EHS going to remote learning

  • Updated

In lieu of Eureka High School shifting from in-class to remote learning, effective Wednesday through at least Nov. 11, here is a letter from S…

News

Accident claims one

  • Updated

EL PASO – According to local authorities, a resident of Carlock was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning two miles southwest of El …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News