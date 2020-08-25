Lenover tabbed to commissioner's post

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - Although Wayne Lenover has enjoyed his nine years of retirement from the police department, he is looking forward to serving the community again, this time in a new role as police commissioner.

He was appointed to the job in early July. According to state statutes, it is a requirement for any municipality with a population of 5,000 or more to have a police commission, which handles hiring, firing and discipline concerns.

“I’ll do the best job I can. If you’re going to be a member of something, do it the best you can and to the best of your ability. That’s always been my school of thought,” Lenover said.

Lenover, who retired as a sergeant in 2011 after 36 years on the police force, takes over for Nate Wertz, who was one of the founding commission members.

