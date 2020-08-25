 Skip to main content
Lenover tabbed to commissioner's post



  • Updated
BACK IN THE SADDLE AGAIN

TO SERVE AND PROTECT - Wayne Lenover was named Eureka's new police commissioner less than two months ago (Photo provided).

EUREKA - Although Wayne Lenover has enjoyed his nine years of retirement from the police department, he is looking forward to serving the community again, this time in a new role as police commissioner.

He was appointed to the job in early July. According to state statutes, it is a requirement for any municipality with a population of 5,000 or more to have a police commission, which handles hiring, firing and discipline concerns.

“I’ll do the best job I can. If you’re going to be a member of something, do it the best you can and to the best of your ability. That’s always been my school of thought,” Lenover said.

Lenover, who retired as a sergeant in 2011 after 36 years on the police force, takes over for Nate Wertz, who was one of the founding commission members.

See full article on Aug. 27 Woodford County Journal newsstands

