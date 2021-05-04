Local group to hold event this weekend

EUREKA - The Association for the Developmentally Disabled of Woodford County (ADDWC) will sponsor the 13th annual Italian Feast Fundraiser this Saturday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Eureka Bible Church, located at 1452 Church Road, one mile east of town. The meal will consist of spaghetti/fettucini, salad, fresh baked bread and a cookie. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students with an I.D., as well as children ages four to 14. Children under four will be admitted free of charge.
All proceeds raised from the event will go to support ADDWC and its various programs.