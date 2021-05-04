 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local group to hold event this weekend

Local group to hold event this weekend

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - The Association for the Developmentally Disabled of Woodford County (ADDWC) will sponsor the 13th annual Italian Feast Fundraiser this Saturday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Eureka Bible Church, located at 1452 Church Road, one mile east of town. The meal will consist of spaghetti/fettucini, salad, fresh baked bread and a cookie. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students with an I.D., as well as children ages four to 14. Children under four will be admitted free of charge.

All proceeds raised from the event will go to support ADDWC and its various programs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eureka spa owner fulfills a dream
News

Eureka spa owner fulfills a dream

  • Updated

EUREKA – Callie Clawson has had dreams of one day being the owner of her own spa. But, someday came sooner than she anticipated due to COVID-19.

+2
Towns decide on new leaders
News

Towns decide on new leaders

  • Updated

Mayoral races took place in the communities of Eureka and Minonk as part of Tuesday's election. Specifics are as follows (according to data re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News