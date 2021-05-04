Local group to hold event this weekend

EUREKA - The Association for the Developmentally Disabled of Woodford County (ADDWC) will sponsor the 13th annual Italian Feast Fundraiser this Saturday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Eureka Bible Church, located at 1452 Church Road, one mile east of town. The meal will consist of spaghetti/fettucini, salad, fresh baked bread and a cookie. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students with an I.D., as well as children ages four to 14. Children under four will be admitted free of charge.