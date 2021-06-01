 Skip to main content
Local man builds disc golf warehouse

  • Updated
ABOUT TO BE DONE

NEW DIGS - Nate Heinold stands in front of his office and extended warehouse on the east side of Washington (For the Journal/Matt Dayhoff).
EUREKA - Nate Heinold was on his way to a disc golf tournament in the Show Me State of Missouri in late 2020 when it hit him.

Not another vehicle. Not a deer. An idea.

"I was in the middle of nowhere when I had an epiphany," Heinold said.

A much-needed epiphany in the form of construction of an office and warehouse building for his insurance work as well as the disc golf tournament he founded and still directs.

With his insurance clientele and the Ledgestone Insurance Open growing, Heinold was well aware on his drive southwest he had outgrown his office space at 1142 Peoria St., in Washington, and the space he had to store equipment and goody bag gifts for the disc golfers for the tourney was insufficient.

That idea will become reality very soon for the Washington native who now resides in the Woodford County seat. The building is nearing completion at 1890 Constitution Drive in Washington, just east of North Cummings Lane and behind Neal Tire and Auto Service.

See full article on June 3 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

