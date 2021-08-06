Local nursing home levied $25K fine

EUREKA – One night in early January, in sub-freezing temperatures, an 81-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia wandered from her residence.

According to authorities, she slipped on ice and fell about 500 feet from The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing Facility. Police found her near a busy road. She was not wearing winter clothing. Staff did not know she was missing.

As a result, the Illinois Department of Public Health fined the nursing home $25,000. According to Cory Row, vice president of business development, corrective actions have been taken.

"The incident in reference is something the Loft Rehabilitation took extremely seriously," said Row in a statement.

Due to privacy concerns, Row did not go into specifics.

Details about what happened were included in a report the IDPH recently posted on its website. Nobody was identified by name in the reports, which is a longstanding policy. The incident at The Loft was among nursing-home violations the IDPH compiled statewide. They found The Loft guilty of not abiding by Nursing Home Care Act provisions related to accident-free environments and to supervision on a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week basis.

The incident happened Jan. 2 at The Loft, located at 700 N. Main St. Here is a synopsis of what occurred:

Shortly after 9 p.m., Eureka police were called to the 100 block of Clinton Drive on a report of a woman yelling for help. Clinton Drive is adjacent to Main, which is also known as Illinois Route 117. Officers found the woman. A police report described her as frail, in the midst of shivering and clad in thin shoes and stockings, a thin shirt and water-soaked slacks.

The police report was reproduced as part of the IDPH report.

“(She) could not remember her date of birth and thought she was in Creve Coeur, Illinois," the report stated. "(She) stated she was just going for a walk and had just left her house when she slipped and fell on the snow and ice."

The outdoor temperature was around 25 degrees. The officers did not know how long the woman had been there. In addition to dementia, the woman had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease as well as social-anxiety disorder and had fallen repeatedly.

“(She) would have died outside" had a neighbor not heard her yelling, an officer with the Eureka police noted to the IDPH.

Officers called the nursing home to check if the woman was a resident there. Staff confirmed she was, but was unaware the woman had left.

When officers arrived at the nursing home, they heard a loud, beeping alarm at the northernmost entrance. According to law enforcement, no alarm could be heard at the main entrance or at the nurse’s station.

“It is unknown how (she) was able to walk past staff members, other residents, video surveillance and a locked door that requires a code," the police report stated.

According to The Loft’s assistant nursing director, minutes before 9 p.m., video surveillance recorded the woman walking back and forth in an unoccupied hallway.

The report went on that on the woman's third trip down the hallway, she pushed an exterior door for about 15 seconds. It opened. She walked out, then tried to re-enter, but was unable to open the door. Then she turned around and left.

The assistant nursing director added an alarm at the nurse’s station panel was turned off that would have sounded when the hallway door opened.

“Staff would not be able to hear an alarm at the door," she stated.

Multiple employees of The Loft told the IDPH two certified nursing assistants (CNAs) were on duty to tend to residents along four hallways. The employees indicated the facility was shorthanded.

“The facility staff also informed (us) that they are grossly understaffed and have four managers sitting at home doing nothing that could help take some of the workload off," the report stated. “The staff also stated that the facility's upper management has been made aware of the staffing issues numerous times, but have failed to resolve the issue."

It was not clear how many residents the facility housed at the time.

“We did not have enough staff and that is why (she) was able to elope unnoticed," a Loft registered nurse (RN) told the IDPH.

The report continued in that an internal investigation determined the woman was wearing a non-functional electronic bracelet designed to track her movements. The bracelet transmitter had expired.

One of the woman's care plans, dated through Jan. 31, did not note her Jan. 2 departure or how to prevent it from happening again. According to the IDPH, the woman was prone to wandering. Earlier that evening, she had tried to leave the building through another exit, but at least one employee stopped her.

According to police, after the woman was found outside, paramedics checked her for injuries and hypothermia. When the woman was visited Jan. 4, she was sitting in her room and responsive, but unaware of time, date or place. According to Row, immediately following the incident, The Loft took action to secure residents' safety. Since then, additional safety enhancements have been implemented.

“The Illinois Department of Public Health conducted an onsite revisit and reviewed all actions taken by the facility and subsequently determined the facility to be in substantial compliance," said Row in the statement. "The Loft is committed to providing excellent care to those we serve and will continue to revise and update our policies as the needs of our residents change."

According to Row, The Loft has a corporate office on the property. It also operates facilities in Canton, Decatur and Normal.

