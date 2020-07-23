Local trio lauded for citizenship

Three recent high school graduates have been named recipients of the Good Citizen Award through the Bloomington-based Gen. Joseph Bartholomew Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). Individuals were recognized based on efforts in the preservation of personal, economic, political and religious freedom. The list appears by school along with college plans and field of study:
Eureka: Darby Leman, Illinois State University, Normal, Spanish
Fieldcrest; Zada Baker, University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, biology/pre-medicine
Roanoke-Benson: Hannah Clark, Northern Illinois, DeKalb, elementary education
