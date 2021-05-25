Local woman shocked by officers’ crude remarks after traffic stop

EUREKA – A member of the police department was suspended after a lewd conversation with another officer with regards to a local woman pulled over during a traffic stop in the early morning hours of March 19, according to materials obtained by the Journal Star in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. Further, police officer Andrew Burgess was upbraided by a department superior for "prolonging" the stop after he requested a K-9 inspection of the woman's vehicle because of her tattoos and body piercings.

In the wake of the traffic stop and according to a disciplinary letter, Burgess was suspended four days for "misconduct" for violating multiple tenets of the department's conduct policies. He also was directed to undergo remedial training regarding "sexual harassment and sensitivity" as well as other issues.

The woman who was involved in the traffic stop, Hannah "May" Reliford, 21, feels Burgess' suspension is too light a punishment. Further, Reliford — who at the end of the stop was issued a warning for speeding — wants the county to come forward with information about the officer involved.

"I felt very dirty and scared," she said. "I did not want to ever run into a police officer again because I was scared of what they might do."