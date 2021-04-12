Local woman spins hobby into a passion

ROANOKE - There are times when the world seems to be moving a little too fast. That includes technology, communication and entertainment, each of which can be overwhelming. In the present, some have found ways to reconnect with a slower-paced way of life, tapping into activities that are no longer a common part of our society. For local resident Rhoda Kennell, it’s the fiber arts that have captured her heart and imagination.

As a young girl, Kennell was taught to knit by her mother, but she mentioned she never actually finished any of the projects she started. That began to change after she was married and renewed her interest in knitting by making scarves and hats for her family as well as taking sock knitting classes.

Among some of the type of wool she’s uses is Lincoln Longwool, which is one of the heaviest, longest and most lustrous fleece of all the breeds. It is also extremely versatile.

“There are literally volumes written on different fibers and their uses,” Kennell noted, “and I’m even part of a conservancy program for spinning yarns that use threatened breeds.”

