 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local woman spins hobby into a passion

Local woman spins hobby into a passion

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
PUTTING A HOBBY TO GOOD USE

SPINNING - Rhoda Kennell is seen here at work with Lincoln Longwool on an Ashford Traditional spinning wheel, circa 1970s (Woodford County Journal/Mark Barra).

ROANOKE - There are times when the world seems to be moving a little too fast. That includes technology, communication and entertainment, each of which can be overwhelming. In the present, some have found ways to reconnect with a slower-paced way of life, tapping into activities that are no longer a common part of our society. For local resident Rhoda Kennell, it’s the fiber arts that have captured her heart and imagination.

As a young girl, Kennell was taught to knit by her mother, but she mentioned she never actually finished any of the projects she started. That began to change after she was married and renewed her interest in knitting by making scarves and hats for her family as well as taking sock knitting classes.

Among some of the type of wool she’s uses is Lincoln Longwool, which is one of the heaviest, longest and most lustrous fleece of all the breeds. It is also extremely versatile.

“There are literally volumes written on different fibers and their uses,” Kennell noted, “and I’m even part of a conservancy program for spinning yarns that use threatened breeds.”

See full article on April 15 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Towns decide on new leaders
News

Towns decide on new leaders

  • Updated

Mayoral races took place in the communities of Eureka and Minonk as part of Tuesday's election. Specifics are as follows (according to data re…

News

R-B approves program

  • Updated

ROANOKE - Students in Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 will soon have more educational opportunities to take diverse classes remotely that are n…

New home on the horizon
News

New home on the horizon

  • Updated

CONGERVILLE - Brooke White took a leap of faith in August 2016 when she opened Just Like Home Daycare. She had always dreamed of owning a dayc…

Grilling ‘em up at Gus’s
News

Grilling ‘em up at Gus’s

  • Updated

ROANOKE - Two weeks ago, Gus’s Grill opened at 610 W. Front St., approximately four months after it was originally supposed to have customers.…

News

Lee to start trading on Nasdaq

  • Updated

Lee Enterprises, which is based out of Davenport, Iowa, and owns the Woodford County Journal and The Pantagraph in Bloomington, announced on M…

News

Roanoke to test siren

  • Updated

ROANOKE - The local Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will test warning sirens next Tuesday, April 6, but the test will be different from thos…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News