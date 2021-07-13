 Skip to main content
Man begins 15-state trek

  • Updated
HITTING THE PAVEMENT

A LONG, LONG, LONG WALK - Dean Troutman, 90, of Princeville walks along U.S. Route 24 east of Eureka on Tuesday. His year-long walk will cover 3,500 miles through 15 states as a fundraiser for St. Jude's.

 FOR THE JOURNAL/MARK BARRA
EUREKA - Dean Troutman has spent the last few years walking for various causes that are dear to his heart. But, the current one is the most ambitious for the 90-year-old Princeville resident.

He started his adventure Saturday and plans to walk 3,500 miles through 15 states, all to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Troutman spent Monday night at the fire house and continued early Tuesday on U.S. Route 24 east toward El Paso.

“My goal is that I make it all 3,500 miles,” said Troutman of the walk. “I hope I can make it the whole way.”

In 2014, Troutman walked 700 miles around Illinois to raise money for Princeville-based Troutman Park, which was established in memory of his late wife, Peggy. He raised $70,000 to install a playground at the park.

A year later, he set out to walk for St. Jude's and walked 500 miles from Princeville to Memphis. Troutman raised a total of $10,000.

His current journey has him heading north to Chicago. He then he will make a loop through Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri before heading back to the Land of Lincoln.

