Martino to turn 90

Martino to turn 90

  • Updated
Teresa Martino

Teresa Martino

ROANOKE- Mary Teresa Santi Martino will celebrate her 90th birthday this Monday. She was married to Joe Martino, who is deceased.

She has four children, Jim (Pam) Martino, Mary Jo (Lynn) Roseman, Colleen (Phil) Oltman and Tom (Darlene) Martino, who is deceased. She also has 35 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Because there are no visitors, the family is having a card shower for her. Individuals can send a card to her in care of the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, 1102 W. Randolph St., Room 12W, Roanoke, 61561.

