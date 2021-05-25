Memorial Day information

The parade will organize at the high school. It is open to antique cars, trucks, tractors, semi trucks, muscle cars, motorcycles, vehicles with company advertising, horses, marching units, floats and walkers. Anyone interested in being in the parade should meet at 10 with the lineup at 10:20 and the parade to begin at 10:30 a.m. Flags and a small bag of candy will be provided by American Legion Post No. 466.

The parade will go to Olio Township Cemetery, where the program will start at 11 a.m. Dan Harrod will again serve as master of ceremonies. That will be followed by the invocation from the Rev. Joe Burns, pastor of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, before the national anthem will be performed by the high school band under the direction of director Todd Stalter. After that will be a holiday reflection from Boy Scout Troop No. 57 and the introduction from recently-elected Mayor Eric Lind. That will be followed by the program’s guest speaker, Jan Holliger before the Gettysburg Address will be read by recent high school graduate Alexi Fogo and then the laying of the wreath by Post 466 Commander Nathan Wertz. That will be followed by more music and the benediction from Rev. Burns. Then is the gun slate by Post 466 firing squad followed by the playing of “Taps” and accompanying echo by recent graduates Jakob Dischert and Landon Wierenga. In the event of rain, the program will start at 11 a.m. and be held in the high school auditorium.