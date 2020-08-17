Miller sees his last patient

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - According to Dr. Dave Miller, he’s glad he chose the stethoscope over the scalpel.

“Way back in 1980 when we were deciding on a residency, we had narrowed it down between surgery and family practice,” he said. “I ultimately chose family practice and there have been no regrets. It’s been a good practice. It really has."

Miller retired Aug. 1 after 37 years in the profession, all of which were spent in the Woodford County seat. He joined Dr. Steven Jones at Eureka Family Physicians in 1983. When Dr. Gary Knepp came aboard, it was re-named Town & Country Healthcare.

According to Miller, his favorite time period were the early years, “mainly because we had control and there were not a lot of outside influences. We did not have to abide by a lot of rules."

