Minonk area native succumbs to coronavirus

MINONK - The coronavirus claimed the life of a Catholic friar with area ties who was living in Washington, D.C. John-Sebastian Laird-Hammond died Friday. Laird-Hammond, who had been battling leukemia, was the first COVID-19-related death in the nation’s capital.

The 59-year-old graduated from the former Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School in 1979.

“It’s been a long journey for my brother, who has helped so many people over the years,” said his sister, Nikki Oblinger-Hammond.

Until late last year, Laird-Hammond resided at the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America in Washington. According to the Catholic News Agency, he had been living alone temporarily in an effort to concentrate on his cancer treatments.

