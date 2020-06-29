Minonk man charged in stabbing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FLANAGAN – A Minonk resident has been charged with aggravated battery following a stabbing that injured another person. Bernardo Johnson, 34, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony.

According to Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress, deputies were informed this past Tuesday evening around 11:15 p.m. that someone had been stabbed at a house located on Monroe Street.

“The investigation revealed there was a house party with approximately 15 to 20 people in attendance,” Childress said. “Sometime before the 911 call, a fight ensued and someone was stabbed with a knife.”

Childress added the victim was transported to OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac and later transferred to Peoria’s OSF St. Francis Medical Center. He also noted the victim has been released from the hospital after being treated for a single stab wound.

Johnson posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

