More cell phone options in the county

  • Updated
Those who are UScellular customers and reside in Woodford County now have additional access to the company’s 5G network, as new equipment in Benson, Lowpoint and Washburn offers additional coverage to multiple communities in Illinois. Other nearby towns with access to UScellular’s 5G network include, but are not limited to: Canton, Farmington, Galesburg, Macomb and Peoria. Additional coverage will continue to be added to enhance the network experience for UScellular customers in Illinois as part of a multi-year network expansion plan.

“UScellular customers in Illinois will have access to even faster data connection speeds for a better experience on city streets, country roads and in their homes,” said Mike Burwell, who is the director of retail sales and operations for UScellular  in the Prairie State. “We encourage our new and current customers to check out the growing number of 5G smartphones and connected devices in our portfolio so they can benefit as we expand our 5G network.”

The multi-year network expansion for 5G in Illinois is a result of previous network investments to modernize equipment and software. In 2020, UScellular invested nearly $23.8 million in 5G upgrades to enhance the network experience for residents. This initial 5G network deployment is on the company’s 600 MHz spectrum and will provide customers with faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience. The company has a growing portfolio of 5G smartphones from Apple, Google and Samsung, connected devices and IoT solutions with a range of price points for everyone to experience 5G.

A 5G coverage map is available at www.uscellular.com/coverage-map.

