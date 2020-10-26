More schools added to EC’s tuition-free program

EUREKA – A program at Eureka College that gives students the opportunity for a tuition-free degree has been expanded to include 14 more high schools, including several in the area.

The Uniquely Eureka Promise was launched in 2018 for in-state community college transfer students in financial need with successful academic records. Last year, it was extended to high school graduates of East Peoria, Eureka, Peoria Central and Washington.

Starting with the 2020-21 academic year, students from the following high school will be eligible: Bartonville Limestone, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Dunlap, El Paso-Gridley, Fieldcrest, Flanagan-Cornell, Lowpoint-Washburn, Metamora, Morton, Olympia, Pekin, Roanoke-Benson and Tremont. To be eligible, a student must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, be an Illinois resident and U.S. citizen for at least one year, be eligible to receive State of Illinois MAP grants and federal Pell grants as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and have a FAFSA Estimated Family Contribution of 1,000 or less.