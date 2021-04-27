More siren testing for Roanoke next week

ROANOKE- The local Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will test warning sirens again May 4 to acquaint residents with the newer emergency alert system recently put in place.

The EMA tests siren the first Tuesday of the month in fair weather. It is meant to teach residents what the alert sounds like in the event of a possible tornado and to test it for any needed repairs. However, after the first warning ends at 10 a.m., a second alert will also be tested—a specialized warning signal used to alert residents to the possibility of other emergencies.

The second alert will be two-tone, different from the tornado siren, and it will be followed by a voice message that indicates a different kind of emergency. For testing purposes, the message will be a short explanation of the alert. While the use of the siren was initially developed to warn of the possibility of flash flooding. According to EMA Director Mike Oltman, the new alert is not solely for that use and could also be used to alert residents to hazardous material spills or other emergencies.

In addition to the 10 a.m. test, a second one will be administered at 6 p.m. on the same day. Oltman noted the second test is to give people who are not in town on a weekday morning the opportunity to hear the alert and understand it.