Nearly 50 cases added in Woodford

A total of 48 new coronavirus cases have popped up in Woodford County in the last week and a half. That brings the grand total to 125, which also included one death.

In LaSalle Co., 52 new cases were reported along with two deaths. Several additional cases occurred in McLean Co., which has seen 598 individuals test positive for the virus since March 19. Of those, 483 have recovered, while 92 are in isolation.

The LaSalle Co. Health Department reported a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s had succumbed to the virus, which raised the number of deaths to 20. They have had nearly 170 new cases for a total of 673. Those have ranged in ages from young children all the way to 90. Of the 673, 277 have covered.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Tazewell Co. increased by 80 to a total of 448.

