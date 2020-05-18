New Eureka building to offer greater accessibility

New Eureka building to offer greater accessibility

NEW DIGS - Deputy Clerk J.J. Davis works at her desk at the new city building, that also houses the Eureka Police Department (Woodford County Journal/Mark Barra). 

EUREKA - The Combined Services Building, located at 111 W. Court Street, is the new home of city hall and police department.

According to Administrator Melissa Brown, the project was spearheaded by Mayor Scott Zimmer and supported by the city council.

“They felt the time had come to provide greater accessibility for the public and greater room to welcome the public to meetings,” she said.

The new building has automatic doors and a ramp, a reception area that will be able to receive visitors for both city hall and the police department, as well as a board room that will allow for greater occupancy,

Construction began in late 2019. According to Brown, the cost came in under budget by six percent, or roughly $75,000. The move-in process started April 24, but at this point, local officials have not set an opening date, as they continue to hammer out other details.

