New home on the horizon

CONGERVILLE - Brooke White took a leap of faith in August 2016 when she opened Just Like Home Daycare. She had always dreamed of owning a daycare so when a spot became available, she left her career at Caterpillar and jumped in. At the time, there were only seven kids and White was unsure of what was in store. Over four years later, Just Like Home Daycare has a list of waiting families and will soon be moving into a larger facility next door, which was the former Main Street Mercantile.
“We’ll celebrate our five-year anniversary in the new building,” White said. “Our license will be going from 28 kids here to between 75 and 80.”
It offers full and part-time care for children ages six weeks to 12 years. Plans are to move into the new building, which will double the size of all the existing classrooms, later on in the spring.
