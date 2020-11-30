New information on Goodfield fire

EUREKA – A possible new lead is being reviewed regarding the fire that killed five people just northeast of Goodfield nearly 20 months ago. The nature of the information was not revealed during a brief hearing held Nov. 19 in Woodford County Circuit Court for the 10-year-old boy accused of starting the fire that saw five members of his family perish.
State’s Attorney Greg Minger received the tip on Oct. 27. A new witness is being sought. He described the individual as homeless, although Minger added his office is aware of his or her whereabouts.
According to Judge Charles Feeney, a status hearing has been scheduled for this Friday at 4:30 p.m.
The fire, which occurred in the late evening of April 6, 2019, killed two adults and three children at the Timberline Mobile Home Park. The only two to escape alive were the boy, who was nine at the time, and his mother, Katrina “Katie” Alwood, who was 27 then. Those that lost their lives included Kathryn Murray, 69, Jason Wall, 34, Rose Alwood, two, Daemeon Wall, one and Ariel Wall, one. Katrina Alwood and Jason Wall, who were engaged, were the parents of the two younger children. Rose Alwood was a niece, while Murray was Katrina Alwood’s grandmother.
In October of ’19, Minger charged the boy with five counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson. Given the nature of the defendant’s age, it attracted national and international attention. After the charges were filed, Katrina Alwood publicly identified the suspect as her son, Kyle Alwood.
During the summer, a court-appointed analyst found the boy unfit to stand trial. Fitness was not expected to be restored within a year’s time. Eventually, a hearing will be conducted to determine if the evidence suggests Kyle Alwood might be guilty. If that is the case, mental health counseling could continue until he is deemed fit enough for trial.
Should a conviction occur, the boy could be placed on probation for up to five years, but not beyond the age of 21. Therapy, counseling and psychological evaluation would be likely.
According to Minger, incarceration is not an option.
