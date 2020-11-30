New information on Goodfield fire

EUREKA – A possible new lead is being reviewed regarding the fire that killed five people just northeast of Goodfield nearly 20 months ago. The nature of the information was not revealed during a brief hearing held Nov. 19 in Woodford County Circuit Court for the 10-year-old boy accused of starting the fire that saw five members of his family perish.

State’s Attorney Greg Minger received the tip on Oct. 27. A new witness is being sought. He described the individual as homeless, although Minger added his office is aware of his or her whereabouts.

According to Judge Charles Feeney, a status hearing has been scheduled for this Friday at 4:30 p.m.

The fire, which occurred in the late evening of April 6, 2019, killed two adults and three children at the Timberline Mobile Home Park. The only two to escape alive were the boy, who was nine at the time, and his mother, Katrina “Katie” Alwood, who was 27 then. Those that lost their lives included Kathryn Murray, 69, Jason Wall, 34, Rose Alwood, two, Daemeon Wall, one and Ariel Wall, one. Katrina Alwood and Jason Wall, who were engaged, were the parents of the two younger children. Rose Alwood was a niece, while Murray was Katrina Alwood’s grandmother.